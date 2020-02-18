WHEELERSBURG-Wayne Douglas "Doug" Marshall, 75 of Wheelersburg, Ohio passed away on Sunday February 16, 2020 at the SOMC Hospice Center in Portsmouth. He was born June 18, 1944 in Springfield to the late Claude and Edna Adkins Marshall. On August 28, 1978 he was united in marriage to Carolyn Hacker Marshall. In addition to his wife Wayne is survived by one son, Wilford Marshall of Sciotoville; two grandsons T.J. (Courtney) Marshall of Ironton and Ryan (Kirstyn) Mershon of Sciotoville; grandaughter Mary (Adam) Bates of Wheelersburg; 9 great grandchildren; two brothers George (Betty) Marshall of Morehead, Kentucky and Sidney (Shelby) Marshall of Grayson, Kentucky and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by four brothers Floyd Marshall, David Marshall, Richard Marshall and Franklin Marshall; one sister Essie Powell; two granddaughters Tiffany Dawn Marshall and Ashley Nicole Marshall and one daughter-in-law Brandy Marshall.

Wayne worked as a shoe repairman and owned his own shop before retiring. Wayne was a member of Cedar Street Church of Christ in Christian Union. Wayne was a cancer survivor of 27 years.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Otway with Rev. Brad Angus and Rev. Frank Stidham officiating. Burial will follow in Garvin Cemetery. Friends may call from 3:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday February 19, 2020 at the funeral home and from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service on Thursday.

www.botkinhornbackfuneralhomes.com