SOUTH WEBSTER - Wayne Robert Miller, Jr., age 49, of South Webster, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Holzer Hospital in Jackson. He was born October 11, 1970 in Portsmouth to Wayne and Norma (Crabtree) Miller, Sr. Wayne was a 1989 graduate of South Webster High School. He was an over-the-road truck driver for various companies, enjoyed fishing, and was a NASCAR fan.He is survived by his parents, Wayne and Norma Miller, Sr. of South Webster: daughter, Brookelyn Hale of McArthur; sister, Susan Moore of South Webster; niece, Erin Moore Snyder; nephew, Ethan Moore; great-nieces, Oakley, Mallie, Marleigh. He was preceded in death by his wife, Allie Miller; son, Tyler Hale.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made toward Wayne's funeral expenses.Due to the current national health advisories, private services will be held for the family only. Burial will take place at Elks Cemetery in McArthur. Fond memories of Wayne and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Times from May 19 to May 20, 2020.