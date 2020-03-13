NEW BOSTON-Wayne C. Whisman, age 72, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 in Venice Beach, FL. Wayne was born August 31, 1947 in New Boston, OH to the late James and Dorothy Whisman. Proudly served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War. He was a lifetime member of the and the V.F.W. He was also a member of the F.& A.M. Blendon Lodge 339 and the Scottish Rite. Wayne loved to fish, collect classic cars and attend gun shows. Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Edward Whisman; and sister, Reda Kaye Whisman. Survived by wife of 48 years, Barbara; sons, Brian, Brad (Shannon), and Matthew (Rachel Purser) Whisman; grandchildren, Cheynne, Hannah, Hailey, Rebecca, Allison, Devin, and Kimberly; siblings, Raymond (Naomi) Whisman, Linda (Charlie) Coalgrove, Fred (Karen) Whisman, Gerald (Angie) Whisman, and Alice Weaver; numerous nieces nephews and many friends. Friends may call Monday, March 16, 2020 from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. at the MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME, 587 Main St. in Groveport, OH. Interment will follow at Groveport Cemetery.