MINFORD - Web Conley, 76 of Minford, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home while surrounded by his family. Web was a 1962 graduate of Minford High School, where he played on Minford's first football team. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad, where he worked 37 years as a Carman.

He is the son of the late Millard and Alice (Lewis) Conley. Proceeded in death by his siblings: Oiva Burnheimer, James Conley, Lou Huenerkopf, Lois Coburn, Christine Redden, Ellen Charles, Francis Conley. He is survived by his sweetheart, Donna (Young) Conley of 54 years. Two daughters: Sherri (Bruce) Anderson of Lucasville, OH and Dana (Rodney) Saunders of Bidwell, OH. Grandchildren: Brandon(Emma) Anderson of Wheelersburg, OH, Micah Saunders who is in the U.S. Navy stationed in Virginia Beach, VA, Makena (Ben) Riddle of Portsmouth, OH, Brooklynn (Brock) Kisor of Piketon, OH. Great-Grandchildren: Gracelynn and Addilynn Anderson. Web was also survived by his lifelong friend Jim McGraw, along with several nieces and nephews.

Web was a dedicated member of Living Faith Nazarene in Minford, OH where he faithfully served for over 50 years as a Sunday School Teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, Youth Leader, Trustee, and Board Member. Web played guitar for two local gospel bands: Sweet Water and Sounds of Harmony. The gospel bands played at local churches and nursing homes. He was also a volunteer at Heartland Hospice for many years.

The highlight of Web's life was spending time with his family and playing music as his great-grandchildren danced along. He loved Jesus, his family and friends with his whole heart. Web never met a stranger. Web was often described by those who knew him as a "Godly man". As for his family, he was the best Husband, Dad, and Pop-Pop in the whole world. Web left a legacy of love and kindness. His hearts desire was for all to know Jesus.

The Conley family would like to extend our gratitude to our family, friends and Living Faith Nazarene for their love and support displayed, during this difficult time. The Conley family would like to extend special thanks to Pastor Justin Robison, and SOMC Hospice staff for their love and kindness.

Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. Pallbearers: Bruce Anderson, Brandon Anderson, Rodney Saunders, Micah Saunders, Ben Riddle Brock Kisor.

Once the Coronavirus pandemic restrictions are lifted, the family will honor Web with a celebration of life service at Living Faith Nazarene (to be determined at a later date). In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Living Faith Nazarene, 260 Bennett Road, Minford, Ohio 45653. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.