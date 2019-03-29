WELDONNA EVANS

LUCASVILLE — Weldonna Christine Evans, 73, of Lucasville, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at her residence.

She was born March 21, 1946 in Garrison, Kentucky a daughter of the late Weldon and Lorene Blanton Osborne.

Weldonna was a retired Portsmouth Daily Times motor carrier for many years, attended Sunshine Church of Christ, and was a 1964 Lewis County High School graduate.

She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Zach Strickland; two sisters Vena Pearl Ruark and Dawn Nadine Clark; and her son-in-law Thomas Thompson

Weldonna is survived by her husband, Ray Evans whom she married March 27, 1964 in Vanceburg, Kentucky; two daughters, Gayle Thompson of Lucasville and Delena (David) Bradshaw of Lucasville; three sons, Weldon (Karen) Evans of Vanceburg and Stefan (Christina) Evans of Lucasville and Arnold (Tracy) Evans of Minford; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one sister, Maryann Osborne Lightner of Vanceburg.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with her nephew Rusty Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. Friends may call 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday and an hour prior to the service Tuesday at the funeral home.