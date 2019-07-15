WELLS R. BASHAM

SCIOTOVILLE —Wells R. Basham, Age 86, of Sciotoville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. He was born on April 10, 1933, in Porter Township to Glenn and Dora (Bolander) Basham Vickers. Wells was a 1951 graduate of East High School and went on to work in the Williams Shoe Factory from 1951-56. He then worked at Empire Detroit Steel from 1956 until 1980 as a carpenter, pipefitter, and ironworker. In his retirement, he worked as a self-employed carpenter making beautiful pieces of furniture, keepsakes, and doing remodeling for many of his friends and family. Wells enjoyed golf, woodworking, rebuilding cars, jeeping, boating, and horseshoes. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Sciotoville where he participated in many church activities and enjoyed Bible Study.

Wells is survived by his sons, Danny (Lisa) Basham of Minford, Timothy (Bonnie) Basham of Lucasville; grandchildren, Nicholas (Renee) Basham, Michael (Elizabeth) Basham, Breana (Zach) White, Shalyn (Ryan) Sinnamon, Samuel Basham, Corey Basham; great-grandchildren, Charlotte Basham, Isaiah White; daughter-in-law, Julia Basham of Franklin Furnace; and favorite cat and best friend, Bubba. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Eloise "Weezie" Basham; son, David Basham; sisters, Virginia Coldiron, Miriam Basham, and Leona Basham in infancy.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Christ United Methodist Church in Sciotoville, with Reverend Richard North officiating. Interment will follow at Old Wheelersburg Cemetery. Friends may call at WOLFE-NELSON FUNERAL HOME on Thursday from 5 – 8 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday. Fond memories of Wells and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.WolfeNelsonFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Christ United Methodist Church and SOMC Hospice. The family would like to extend a special thank you to SOMC Heart Unit and SOMC Hospice for the great and compassionate care they gave to Wells.