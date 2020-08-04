1/
Wells Parker
SOUTH SHORE, KY-Wells Parker, 80, of South Shore, Kentucky went to be with his Lord on Aug. 1, 2020 in Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. He was born in Jackson County, Ohio, Feb. 23, 1940, a son of the late Woodrow and Altha Warren Parker.

Surviving are his wife of 57 years, Ruby Williams Parker, one daughter, Terri (Rocky) Mills of Dresden, Maine, two brothers, Ronnie Parker of Minford, Ohio, Gary Parker of Columbus, Ohio, two sisters, Elaine Wilson of Cincinnati, Ohio and Kaye Wedebrook of Wheelersburg, Ohio and very special neighbors, Joe, Michelle and Josh Liles.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky with Jeff Dupuy, officiating. Burial will follow in Siloam Cemetery, South Shore, Kentucky. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11 a.m. till the service hour at 1 on Thursday.

Online condolences can be left for the family at robersonfuneral.com



Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
