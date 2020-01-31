COLUMBUS-Wendell W. Ellenwood, age 98, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Wendell W. Ellenwood was born at Tom Corwin Farms and Orchards in Jackson County, Ohio, on January 14, 1922. He was the son of Willard and Gertrude Wharton Ellenwood. He attended schools in Glen Roy and Colton and graduated from Wellston High School in 1939 and The Ohio State University in 1943. While at Ohio State he lived in the Stadium Scholarship Dorm for 4 years, and was a member of the Ohio State University Marching Band, the Men's Glee Club, Symphonic Choir, Scarlet Key, Varsity "O", Student Senate, and Scabbard and Blade (Military Honorary). He married his beloved Mary Janet Hayes of Portsmouth, Ohio, on April 23, 1944 just before going overseas. During W. W. II, he served in Europe as an Artillery Forward Observer in the Third U.S. Army under the Command of General George S. Patton, Jr. Wendell received the Purple Heart for wounds incurred in the Battle of the Bulge. Additionally, he was awarded The Bronze Star (V), the French Croix de Guerre, the European Theater Medal with 4 major campaign stars, and the W. W. II Victory Medal. In 2019, he was presented the National Order of the Legion of Honor medal in Washington D.C. from the President of the Republic of France for service to the French people during World War II. After the war he returned to Ohio State and earned his Master's Degree in Public Administration in 1947. He entered public service with the U. S. Civil Service Commission and served as Personnel Management Specialist in Cincinnati, Dayton, and Washington, D.C. He returned to Ohio State in 1958 as Director of the Ohio Unions and continued in this position for the next 25 years until his retirement in 1983. He was the recipient of the O.S.U. Outstanding Alumnus Centennial Award in 1970, the O.S.U. Distinguished Service Award in 1991, the Alumni Service Award in 1993, and

2014, the Script Ohio Award from the Ohio State University Alumni Band (TBDBITL). He served as President of the Upper Arlington Civic Association, President of the Upper Arlington Rotary Club, Vice President of the Ohio Society to Prevent Blindness, and President of the Columbus Chapter of Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge Association. He was a member of the board of Trustees of Rio Grande College and board member of The Columbus Maennerchor. He was a 75 year member of the University Masonic Lodge No. 631, and was a 32nd Degree Mason. He was a member of the Dan Gentile American Legion Post, and Post 4931 He was a member for more than 50 years of the Trinity United Methodist Church where he and Mary Janet sang in the choir for over 25 years. Wendell was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife of 62 years, Mary Janet, brothers Lloyd and John, sisters Betty (Fritz) Meyers and Mary (Paul) Pittenger, brother-in-law Rev. H.Daehler Hayes, and grandsons Andy and Chris Hetzer. He is survived by daughter Sandra Ellenwood Bain of Greenville, North Carolina, and her daughter Erin (Rob) Dodder, son Dean Ellenwood of Austin, Texas, daughter Kay (Bill) Hetzer of Centerville, Ohio and their sons Brian (Renae) Hetzer and Joe (Victoria) Hetzer, and son Gary (Tess) Ellenwood of Huntingtown, Maryland and their daughter Kelsey Ellenwood and sons Pierce Ellenwood, Gavin (Kayla) Ellenwood, Quinn Ellenwood. He is also survived by 4 great grandchildren, sister Ruth (Lynn) Porter of Ft. Myers, Florida and sister-in-law Charlotte Ellenwood of Burlington, Vermont. Wendell dearly loved his beloved wife of 62 years, The Ohio State University, traveling, and playing "500" with his children and grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at 12 PM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1581 Cambridge Boulevard, Columbus, Ohio 43212, where family will receive friends from 10 AM until time of service. Graveside Service will be held at 11:30 AM on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Union Cemetery, Columbus, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Wendell W. Ellenwood Scholarship #605346, The Ohio State University Foundation, 1480 W. Lane Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43221. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com