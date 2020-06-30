ASHLAND, KY-Wesley Kilburn, 83 of Ashland, KY went to be with the Lord Monday, June 29, 2020 at Ashland Community Hospice in Ashland, KY. He was born April 14, 1932 in Floyd County, KY., a son of the late McKinley and Clara Prater Kilburn.

He was a member of Wildwood Baptist Church in Ashland, KY and retired from CSX.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife Edith Jackson Kilburn whom passed away in 2010; one son, Wesley Ray Kilburn; three sisters, Ella Reffitt, Mable Adkins and Tiny Moreland.

Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife Joyce Kilburn; six daughters, Janice (Chris) Johnson of Greenup, KY., Connie (Paul) Hunt of South Shore, KY., Jeanette (Ed) Ramey, Patty Francis, Melissa Greer all of Ashland, KY and Kim Herring of TN; four sons, James (Marsha) Bartley of West Liberty, KY., Leonard (Kathy) Dixon of Ashland, KY., Michael (Terri) Cooper of Olive Hill, KY and Tony Jackson of MI; two brothers, Carl "JR" (Jean) Kilburn of Greenup, KY and Joe Thornsberry of Connersville, IN; two sisters, Magdalene Kilburn of Greenup, KY and Anna (Bobbie) Baker of IN. Along with a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and several other family and friends who will sadly miss him.

Funeral Services will be 12 P.M. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore, KY., with Rev. Brian Steele officiating. Burial will follow at Golden Oaks Cemetery in Ashland, KY. Visitation will be Thursday at the funeral home from 10 A.M. until the funeral hour at 12 P.M.

In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Wildwood Baptist Church Building Fund 3414 Charles Street Ashland, KY 41102