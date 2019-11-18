Wilbert Curtis "Champ" Jordan Jr. (1967 - 2019)
Obituary
WHEELERSBURG — Wilbert Curtis "Champ" Jordan Jr., 52 of Ashley Corner, Wheelersburg, passed away at his home Friday November 15, 2019. He was born October 22, 1967 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Wilbert Curtis Jordan and Josie Yuvetta Melton Jordan Blackmon, who survives.

Champ attended Pleasant Green Baptist Church, worked in telemarketing and was a 1985 graduate of South Webster High School.

He is survived by his mother, Josie Jordan Blackmon of Portsmouth; two sons, Wesley Jordan of Portsmouth and Ryan (Laiken) Jordan of Minford; a daughter, Josie Jordan of New Boston; three brothers, Min. Richard (Nancy) Jordan of Beattyville, KY, Tyrone Black of Greenup, KY, and Adrian Jordan of Chillicothe; three sisters, Lucretia Jordan and Celeste Adams, both of Portsmouth and Tiffany Hado of Atlanta, GA; five grandchildren, Ariana Jordan and Layla Jordan, both of Minford, Noah Fannin and Nicholas Jordan, both of New Boston, and Wesley Jordan, Jr. of Portsmouth; a special nephew, Mason (Summer) Jordan of Ashland, KY; and several other, nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families.

The family will hold private services under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.
Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
