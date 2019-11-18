WHEELERSBURG — Wilbert Curtis "Champ" Jordan Jr., 52 of Ashley Corner, Wheelersburg, passed away at his home Friday November 15, 2019. He was born October 22, 1967 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Wilbert Curtis Jordan and Josie Yuvetta Melton Jordan Blackmon, who survives.

Champ attended Pleasant Green Baptist Church, worked in telemarketing and was a 1985 graduate of South Webster High School.

He is survived by his mother, Josie Jordan Blackmon of Portsmouth; two sons, Wesley Jordan of Portsmouth and Ryan (Laiken) Jordan of Minford; a daughter, Josie Jordan of New Boston; three brothers, Min. Richard (Nancy) Jordan of Beattyville, KY, Tyrone Black of Greenup, KY, and Adrian Jordan of Chillicothe; three sisters, Lucretia Jordan and Celeste Adams, both of Portsmouth and Tiffany Hado of Atlanta, GA; five grandchildren, Ariana Jordan and Layla Jordan, both of Minford, Noah Fannin and Nicholas Jordan, both of New Boston, and Wesley Jordan, Jr. of Portsmouth; a special nephew, Mason (Summer) Jordan of Ashland, KY; and several other, nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families.

The family will hold private services under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth.