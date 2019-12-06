OAK HILL —Wilbur "Harlan" Snyder, age 81, of Oak Hill passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 3, 2019 at Holzer Medical in Jackson. He was born December 30, 1937 in Oak Hill to the late Robert "Dick" and Goldie (Miller) Snyder.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Ben Snyder, Ted Snyder, and Gloria Bentley.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Janet Snyder; daughters, Debi (Tim) and Diana; grandchildren, Heather (Don), Mike, Doug (Sharon), and Megan (Chuck). Also surviving is his great grandchildren, Noah, Rylei, Ashley, Sean, KyLeigh, Aubree, and Brentley; one brother, Kenny (Rose) and one sister, Marilyn (Herbie); along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Harlan was an avid hunter and fisherman, and he also enjoyed wood working. He was employed at General Motors, where he worked for thirty years before retiring. He has been a resident of Oak Hill since 1987.

Friends may call Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 11:00 – 1:00 at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Oak Hill. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 with Rev. Fred Crabtree officiating. Burial will follow in South Webster Cemetery.