WILDEAN WHITT

PORTSMOUTH —Wildean Whitt, 86, of Portsmouth, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Southern Ohio Medical Center.

He was born March 12, 1933, in Magoffin County Kentucky to the late Emma Whitt.

He was a retired brakeman for the Norfolk & Western Railroad Company and a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War.

Wildean is survived by two sons, David (Donna) Whitt of West Portsmouth and Roger "Taz" Whitt of West Portsmouth; one sister, Ruie Drake of Old Town, Florida; and one brother, Carson Whitt of Old Town, Florida.

There will be no visitation or funeral service.

Arrangements are under the direction of F.C. Daehler Mortuary Company in Portsmouth.