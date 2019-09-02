PORTSMOUTH — Willa Irene (Shaffer) Fenton, 76, of Portsmouth, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at SOMC Hospice House. She was born August 1, 1943, in New Boston, to the late Howard and Mary Shaffer. Surviving are her two children, Rick Fenton and Amy Fenton, both of Portsmouth; a brother, Jerry (Carlene) Shaffer of Portsmouth; a brother in law, Pret Brickey, of West Portsmouth; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lowell Fenton; one brother, Tom Shaffer, a sister, Maxine Loless (Jim) and a sister, Ada Brickey. Funeral services will be held 1 P.M. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the F.C. Daehler Mortuary in Portsmouth, with interment at Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call Thursday from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service. www.fcdaehermortuary.com.