MINFORD - Willa Mae Mullins, 95 of Minford passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. Born August 31, 1924 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Frank and Mae Andrews and was a homemaker. She was an avid gardener, loved animals and was a loving mother.

She is survived by four sons, Orville Mullins, Jr., Raymond Mullins, Jim Mullins, Tom Mullins; two daughters, Linda Catalfina, Wanda Mullins; 21 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren, and 12 great great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Orville Mullins; three sons, Leroy Mullins, Steven Mullins, Jerry Lee Mullins; a granddaughter, Jayme Mullins; three sisters, Cynthia Litteral, Jennie Mullins, Anna Kitchen; two brothers, Harold Andrews, Frank Andrews, and three half-brothers, Charles Lewis, Floyd Lewis, and Paul Dodds.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Pastor Brett McGraw officiating. Burial will be in South Webster Cemetery. Friends may call Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.