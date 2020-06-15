Willard Dixon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Willard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WHEELERSBURG-Willard (JAKE) Franklin Dixon, Jr., 63 of Wheelersburg, Ohio, passed away at Kings Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky. Jake was born February 13, 1957, in Ironton, Ohio; a son to Judy Kerns Dixon of Wheelersburg. He is also survived by his wife Lori Jane (Shelpman) Dixon, whom he married December 13, 2003.

A memorial service will be held 10:00 A.M., Thursday June 18, 2020 at his residence. Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South Seventh Street, Ironton, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. To offer the Dixon family condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phillips Funeral Home
1004 South 7th Street
Ironton, OH 45638
(740) 532-2144
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Phillips Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved