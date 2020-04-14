OCALA, FL-Willard "Ray" Stone, age 85 died at home in Ocala, Florida on April 8, 2020. He was born in Greenup County, Kentucky to Ellis and Flora Stone. Ray is survived by his wife of 67 years, Helen Sexton Stone, a son Philip Byron Stone (Carol) and a daughter Donna Stone Lowe. Grandchildren; Philip R. Stone and Andrea Lowe Radford (Ken) and Adam R. Lowe (Jennifer). Dear Great Grandchildren; Helena Radford, Rayann Lowe and Bristol Lowe. Ray was loved by all who met him. He drove an eighteen-wheel tanker for Pure Oil and Union Oil Companies twenty years from the Huntington bulk plant and fifteen years from the Columbus, Ohio bulk plant. He retired in 1992. A memorial service will be conducted at the Maranatha Baptist Church in Ocala, Florida at a later date, with burial at Quincy, Kentucky. Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services at Ocala is assisting the family.