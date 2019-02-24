WILLIAM CALL BEEKMAN

WHEELERSBURG-William Call Beekman, 97, of Wheelersburg passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019, at River Bend House in Wheelersburg. William was born April 2, 1921, in Scioto County to the late Willard Murray and Katharine Edith Ruggles Beekman. William was an Electrical Contractor with Brush Electric Company; he was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and a World War II U. S. Army veteran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Smith Beekman whom he married December 3, 1952, in Wheelersburg. Also preceding William in death was two brothers, James and Willard Beekman and seven sisters, Elizabeth, Ruth, Doris, Nancy, Florence, Eloise and Wilma. William is survived by two sons, Dan (Ruth) Beekman and Dennis (Julie) Beekman; two daughters, Patricia "Patty" Jo Beekman and Gwen (Dave) Delabar; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church with Pastor Brent Cavendish officiating. Interment will follow in St. John Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5:00-8:00 pm Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg and 10:00-11:00 at the church on Wednesday. James Dickey Post #23 American Legion is in charge of Military Rites. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.