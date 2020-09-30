SOUTH SHORE, KY-William "Bill" Joseph Bentley, 75, of South Shore, KY passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. Bill was born March 10, 1945 in Fullerton, KY a son of Avanell Hunt Bentley and the late Elmer Roy Bentley. He owned the Bentley family farm in Letitia, KY.

Bill was a member of the First Baptist Church in South Shore and was currently working at his business, McDonald Pharmacy in South Shore, that he owned since 1978. He was on First and Peoples Bank and Trust Board of Directors and on their trust committee.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Lee Bentley.

Surviving along with his mother are his wife, Linda S. Redoutey Bentley; two daughters, Kim Wolfenbarker and Kathi Bentley-Veach; two son-in-laws, R. Tim Wolfenbarker and H. Raymond Veach Jr.; grandchildren, R. Trent Wolfenbarker and his wife Leann, B. Tyler Wolfenbarker and his wife Suzanne, Kaylee Wolfenbarker-Cornette and her husband Garett, Emmerson Veach, RJ Veach and Danica Veach; great-grandchildren, Skyler, Aaliyah, Tylann, Elijah, and Lydia Wolfenbarker and Weston and Andilee Cornette ; and his brother, Dan R. Bentley and his wife Cheri.

Visitation will be Thursday October 1st from 2pm until 8pm at MORTON-HUNT FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with R. Trent Wolfenbarker and Dan R. Bentley officiating. According to current covid regulations the funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to your favorite charity.

Thank You to everyone who has called, sent a text, dropped off food and most of all for the prayers!! Every one of you held a special place in Bill's heart.

