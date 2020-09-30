1/
William Bentley
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SOUTH SHORE, KY-William "Bill" Joseph Bentley, 75, of South Shore, KY passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. Bill was born March 10, 1945 in Fullerton, KY a son of Avanell Hunt Bentley and the late Elmer Roy Bentley. He owned the Bentley family farm in Letitia, KY.

Bill was a member of the First Baptist Church in South Shore and was currently working at his business, McDonald Pharmacy in South Shore, that he owned since 1978. He was on First and Peoples Bank and Trust Board of Directors and on their trust committee.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Lee Bentley.

Surviving along with his mother are his wife, Linda S. Redoutey Bentley; two daughters, Kim Wolfenbarker and Kathi Bentley-Veach; two son-in-laws, R. Tim Wolfenbarker and H. Raymond Veach Jr.; grandchildren, R. Trent Wolfenbarker and his wife Leann, B. Tyler Wolfenbarker and his wife Suzanne, Kaylee Wolfenbarker-Cornette and her husband Garett, Emmerson Veach, RJ Veach and Danica Veach; great-grandchildren, Skyler, Aaliyah, Tylann, Elijah, and Lydia Wolfenbarker and Weston and Andilee Cornette ; and his brother, Dan R. Bentley and his wife Cheri.

Visitation will be Thursday October 1st from 2pm until 8pm at MORTON-HUNT FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with R. Trent Wolfenbarker and Dan R. Bentley officiating. According to current covid regulations the funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to your favorite charity.

Thank You to everyone who has called, sent a text, dropped off food and most of all for the prayers!! Every one of you held a special place in Bill's heart.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of William Joseph Bentley, please visit our floral store.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
MORTON-HUNT FAMILY FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved