William Blevins

NEW BOSTON - William Stark Blevins, 92, passed away Monday evening, August 24, 2020. No services are planned at this time. He will be interred in the Edgewood Abbey at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg, Ohio.

Bill was born in Steubenville, Ohio, March 25, 1928. He attended Marietta College and OSU. He spent many years in Cleveland, Ohio, before moving to Portsmouth. He retired in 1994 after 20 years at Dayton Walther Steel Mill. He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and expert whistler and solitaire player.

He is survived by his daughter, Laura Elam (Blevins), and grandson, Avery Stark Elam. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert Blevins and Jessie Blevins (Stark), and his wife, Carol Blevins (Sexton).

Private entombment is being handled by D.W. Swick – Nelson Funeral Home in New Boston. Condolences may be sent to www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com