MARYVILLE, TN-William (Bill) A. Bowman, III recently of Maryville, TN and long-time resident of Gaithersburg, MD died March 6, 2020 at age 87. He is preceded in death by Frances Lorene (Lykins) Bowman, his loving wife of 62 years; and is survived by his three children David, Mark and Alison; his six grandchildren Matthew, Stephanie, Brandon, Andrew, Amy and Nathan; and his two great grandchildren Ethan and Henry.

Bill, an only child, was born in Brooklyn, NY to William A. Jr. and Nelle (Trefz) Bowman in July 1932 before moving to the Portsmouth, OH area at age two. Following his graduation from Valley High School in Lucasville, OH, Bill attended Ohio University where he met his future wife Frances Lorene Lykins and graduated with a degree in Mathematics in 1954. Upon graduating, Bill entered his two year enlistment in the U. S. Army under the Selective Service program and served as a general's adjutant at Schofield Barracks on the island of Oahu, Hawaii. While there, his future wife Lorene joined him from Ohio; they married and lived in Honolulu.

Upon returning to Ohio, Bill worked for Goodyear Atomic Corporation before relocating to Arlington, VA and joining the National Bureau of Standards (now National Institutes of Science and Technology) with a group of scientists developing mass spectrometry capabilities for nuclear materials. Bill retired from NIST after 37 years of service. Bill and Lorene lived in Arlington, VA for several years before moving to Gaithersburg MD in 1965. Bill and Lorene were active members of the Church of the Redeemer since its early days, where they made many close friends. In 2018, Bill moved to the Knoxville, TN area to be near one of his sons and family after the loss of his dear wife Lorene. He was a resident at Shannondale of Maryville.

Following private cremation, the interment service will take place in Wheelersburg, Ohio at a later date