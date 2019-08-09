WILLIAM HUGH "SMILEY" BURNETT

WHEELERSBURG —William Hugh "Smiley" Burnett, 85, of Wheelersburg, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019, at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio. Smiley was born January 18, 1934, in Cherry Fork, Adams County, Ohio to the late William Hugh and Mary Ellen Grooms Burnett. Smiley was retired after 37 years, from Martin Marietta as a Process Operator and belonged to the USEC Union. He had also worked as a substitute teacher and lawn care specialist and he hiked the Grand Canyon nine times. Smiley was a U.S. Army veteran and he was a member of the American Legion. In addition to his parents, Smiley was preceded in death by a sister, Lavonne Milrenee. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Call Burnett whom he married August 6, 1977 in Pearisburg, VA. Also surviving are two sons, Troy Smith and Joseph L. Smith III; four daughters, Melody Rae Burnett, Sue Smith, Patricia Smith and Christy Smith; a brother, Patrick Burnett and two grandchildren Elijah Powell and Ella Killen.

Funeral services will be 7:00 pm Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg, Ohio with Pastor Ron Henthorn officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 5:00 pm until the 7:00 pm service hour. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrison-pyles.com.