William Clary (1942 - 2019)
Service Information
Roberson Funeral Home Inc
400 Main St
South Shore, KY
41175
(606)-932-3121
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roberson Funeral Home Inc
400 Main St
South Shore, KY 41175
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Roberson Funeral Home Inc
400 Main St
South Shore, KY 41175
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Roberson Funeral Home Inc
400 Main St
South Shore, KY 41175
Obituary
WILLIAM R. CLARY

SOUTH SHORE — William R. Clary, 77, of South Shore, Kentucky passed away, Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Bill was born in Greenup County, Kentucky, May 11, 1942, a son of the late Elmer Clary and Grace Craft Clary, a member of the First Church of God, Main Street, South Shore, KY, a longtime member of the Harrison Fullerton Lodge #937 and Alben Barkley Club, South Shore, KY, Graduate of McKell High School, Class of 1960 and retired Greenup County P.V.A.

Preceded in death by his wife, Lois N. Clary, March 9, 2017, one sister, Ann Clary Dunaway and one brother, Donald Clary.

Surviving are two sons, William Richard Clary Jr. of South Shore, Kentucky, David Elmer Clary of Jasper, Georgia, one daughter, Veronica G. Clary Futrell of Lexington, Kentucky, seven grandchildren and a large loving family.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at the Roberson Funeral Home with Rev. Kenneth Fox, officiating. Burial will follow in MT. Zion Cemetery, South Shore, Kentucky. Friends may call at the Funeral Home Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 from 6 till 8 p.m. and one hour before the service time on Saturday. Masonic will be at 8 p.m. on Friday by the Harrison Fullerton Lodge #937.

Online condolences can be left for the family at robersonfuneral.com
Published in The Daily Times from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
