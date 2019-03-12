WILLIAM RANDAL COLLEY

PORTSMOUTH — William Randal Colley, 51, of Portsmouth, died Sunday, March 10, 2019 at SOMC. He was born October 29, 1967 in Portsmouth to the late Ira and Susan (Tralor) Colley.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, David and Danny Colley, and three sister; Vickie, Pamela, and Ira "June Bug" Colley.

William is survived by his son, Cody Colley of Wheelersburg, two daughters, Brittany Carter (Denver) and Samantha Colley, both of Wellston,a granddaughter, Peyton Colley, four brothers; Kenneth Colley (Melissa) of West Portsmouth, Mark Colley (Michele) of Lewis County, KY, Clarence Colley and Jeff Colley, both of Portsmouth, and a sister, Diane Porter (Wayne) of Wheelersburg.

Funeral Services will be 4:00 PM Friday, March 15, 2019 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home with Chuck Wilshire officiating. A visitation for friends and family will be on Friday, from 2:00 PM until the time of service at 4:00 PM.