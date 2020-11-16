WHEELERSBURG-William C. Culver Jr., 55 of Wheelersburg died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his home. He was born September 21, 1965 in Portsmouth to William C. Culver Sr. and the late Dorothea Wilder Culver.

He was an Operator and a member of the Operating Engineers Local #18.

Along with his father, William is survived by 3 daughters; Erica, Courtney, and Sierra Culver, 2 grandchildren; Kylie Journey and Deegan Grooms, and a sister, Angela Marie Culver.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.