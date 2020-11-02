PORTSMOUTH-William Clayton "Whitey" Flannery, 89, of Portsmouth, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at his home. He was born March 10, 1931, in Morehead, KY, a son of the late James Melvin Flannery and Rosa Ellen Debord McGraw.

Whitey was retired from the stores department at the former Goodyear Atomic Corporation after 38 years of service. A proud Army veteran of the Korean War, he did two tours of duty and was awarded the Purple Heart, the Korean Service Medal with two Bronze Stars, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge, and the Good Conduct Medal.

To know Bill Flannery was to love him. He made friends everywhere he went and was a regular with the McDonald's Coffee crew, WalMart Subway shop and anywhere the PHS Trojans were playing. Whitey attended Portsmouth City Schools and rarely missed games. He enjoyed talking Trojan and Cleveland Brown sports anywhere he could.

He was preceded in death October 25, 2011, by his wife of 56 years, Wilma Lyvonne Blanton Flannery. The couple were married December 17, 1954, at First Presbyterian Church in Portsmouth.

Surviving are children, Beverly Gail (Roger) Bittinger of Otway and Eric (Tammy) Flannery of Stout; two siblings, Samuel (Karen) McGraw of South Shore, KY and Shirley Anne Griffith of Commercial Point; seven grandchildren, Kelly (Paul M.) Gifford, Paul (Jamie) Bittinger, Joseph (Heather) Flannery, Laura Flannery, Jana (Matt) Scoggins, Bethany Flannery and Amber (Chad Stockham) Parks; 19 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Bill was also preceded in death by a son, David Anthony Flannery; and four brothers, James, Harry, Donald and Ronald Flannery.

