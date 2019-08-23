SOUTH WEBSTER — William O. Hall, 70, of South Webster passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at his residence.

Born December 20, 1948 in Oak Hill, a son of the late Willis and Marjorie Rawlins Hall, was a timber truck driver, and welder.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Doris Hall; 3 daughters, Marsha Carpenter, Mary Barnett, Debbie (Heath) Hammonds; five grandchildren, Tyler Carpenter, Danny Carpenter, Sabrina Canter, Kaylee Hammonds, Brent Barnett; two great grandchildren, Logan Carpenter, Aubrey Canter; four sisters, Shirley Lippi, Rachael Klaus, Linda Reno, Carolyn Grubb, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Ricky D. Hall; one grandson, Timmy Carpenter, and two brothers, Calvin Hall and Dennis Hall.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 26, 2019 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Burial will be at White Gravel Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.