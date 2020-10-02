1/
William Hall
HUDSON, FL-William L. Hall, 79, of Hudson, Florida, passed away Sept. 16, 2020 in the Regional Medical Center of Bayonet Point, Florida. He was born in Firebrick, KY, Feb. 8, 1941, a son of the late Claude Elmer Hall and Pauline Armstrong Hall. Bill graduated with an electronic engineering degree from DeVry University then worked 32 years and retired from Armco Steel. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and absolutely loved to dance (Two-Step).

Surviving are two daughters, Teresa (Kevin) Hines of Versailles, KY, Tracy (Gary) Tomlin of Cumming, GA, one son William (Kimberly) Hall of Orlando, Florida, two brothers, Robert Hall of Ashland, KY, James (Deb) Hall of Cincinnati, OH, two sisters, Rita Miller of Flatwoods, KY and Ann Broadwell of Georgetown, OH, eight grandchildren, Katherine Tomlin, Kenton Hines, Madison Tomlin, Macy Hines, Trey Tomlin, Allison Hall, Ashley Hall and Hailey Hall, many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, KY with Rev. Norman Potter, officiating. Burial followed in Green Cemetery, St. Paul, KY.

Online condolences can be left for the family at robersonfuneral.com



Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
