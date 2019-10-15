FIREBRICK — William P. Hammond, 84, of Firebrick, Kentucky passed away Oct. 14, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Firebrick, Kentucky, March 3, 1935, a son of the late Ernest D. Hammond and Cora Mae Blankenbeckley.

Preceded in death by three brothers, Ollie, Charlie and Ralph, three sisters, Dolly Wireman, Mary Anna Bentley and Lucy Hernandez.

Surviving are his wife, Anita Hammond, sisters in law, Jane Hammond, Brenda Hammon, many nieces and nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 with visitation two hours before at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky with Rev. Raymond Lewis, officiating. Burial will follow in Crystal Dawn Cemetery, Quincy, Kentucky. Friends may call at the Funeral Home from 6 till 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 and from 11 a.m. till 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Dinner to follow at the Firebrick Christian Baptist Church fellowship hall.

Online condolences can be left for the family at robersonfuneral.com