WILLIAM J. WERNER III

PORTSMOUTH — William John Werner III, 71, of Portsmouth, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Portsmouth Health and Rehab.

Born January 14, 1948 in Portsmouth, a son of the late William John Werner II and Catherine Flourine "Giner" Werner and he attended Wheelersburg United Methodist Church.

He is survived by a son, William John Werner IV, Esq.; three granddaughters; a sister, Susan Elaine Spriggs; two nephews, Michael Saunders, Johnny Jason Spriggs; a niece, Janiz Donaldson, and a special friend, Candie Young.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Cathy Rose Gilmon.

Funeral services will conducted 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Perry Prosch officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace. Friends may call at the funeral home from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday and one hour prior to the service on Sunday. Online condolences may be sent to www.harrison-pyles.com.