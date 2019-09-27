ROSEMOUNT – William F. "Bill" Johnson of Rosemount passed away at his home on Thursday, September 26, 2019.

He was born February 24, 1947 in Grafton, West Virginia to Kenneth and Bettylee (Duffy) Johnson.

A 1965 graduate of Portsmouth High School who spent most of his life in the Portsmouth area, he was employed as a Fire Protection Engineer for Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth and had worked at the plant since September 8, 1965. Bill was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church in Portsmouth. He had served in the US Air Force Reserve from 1967 until his honorable discharge in 1976 as a Tech Sergeant/Fire Protection Supervisor. He was a member of the James Dickey Post #23 of the American Legion. Bill enjoyed supporting the Cincinnati Reds and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Of all the letters of recognition and awards he received over the years, he most appreciated being the recipient of the Martin Marietta Energy Systems, Inc. Community Service Award in 1989.

He was a true member of his community. He joined the Rosemount volunteer fire department in 1978 and was recognized a Rosemount Volunteer Fire Department Firefighter of the Year in 1984. He had also served as its chief. Bill was a charter member of Clay Squad 12 Emergency Medical Services, 1980-1992 and was Squad Chief for 11 of first 12 years of membership. He attained Paramedic Certification for National Registry Standards of Emergency Medical Technicians in 1987. Like many others he saw his share of hours as he worked tirelessly during the 2003 ice storm, pulled people out from cars, saved some lives and was there when others passed.

Bill assisted with coaching little and senior league baseball as Steven grew up and with Del Rice Ball. And for seventeen years and long after Steve graduated from high school, Bill served as the Clay High School Baseball team's statistician. He is survived by his wife of over 42 years, Jane (McCreary) Johnson, whom he married January 29, 1977 in Waverly; son Steven Johnson; daughter Katie Johnson; granddaughter Jillian Rowe; mother Bettylee Johnson, brothers David Johnson of Lucasville and Kenny Johnson of West Virginia; sister, Marianne Holsinger of West Portsmouth; and his special friends, Rick Hall of Arizona, Gary Evans of Cincinnati, and Keith and Pam Ratliff of Westerville, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his father Kenneth and his grandmother Mary W. Duffy.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Monday, September 30, 2019 at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with Jimmy Pertuset officiating. Burial will follow in Orm Cemetery in Rosemount where military rites will be performed by the William A. Baker and James F. Irwin Posts of the American Legion. Friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday and an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 110 Conn Terrace #3206 Lexington, KY 40508 and , 262 Danny Thomas PI, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.