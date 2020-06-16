William Joseph

DELAWARE-William Michael Joseph, On Saturday, June 13, 2020, Mike Joseph, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 75.

Mike was born on November 25, 1944 to Oscar and Gertrude Joseph in South Webster, Ohio and lived most of his life in Delaware, Ohio.

Mike was a self-made man and leader, philanthropist, business man, basketball player and coach, and most-loved husband, father, and grandfather. Ruth was truly Mike's soulmate, and they shared many adventures together often finding their toes buried in the sand. Mike lived and breathed basketball, spending many years playing and coaching. He passed the love of the sport on to his daughter, Stacey, through hours training together and later went on to coach alongside her. When Mike was not building a business from the ground up (Northtowne Heating, est. 1970), his days were spent out in the sun, oftentimes shirtless and wearing a do-rag, covered in dirt and sweat. He was a man of incredible work ethic. He was a Vietnam veteran and patriot. Mike was a mentor to and had great love for his grandchildren, whom are influenced by his work ethic, his values, his sense of humor and love for life.

Mike left a legacy through his vision and giving. In particular, he built a memorial garden, Pathway to the Son, for his daughter Jodi, a place where people find peace. Pathway to the Son is located at Liberty Presbyterian Church at 7080 Olentangy River Road, Delaware, Ohio 43015.

Mike was preceded in death by his siblings Richard Joseph, James Joseph, Margot Brown and Carol Smith, and tragically by both his daughter, Jodi Joseph, and son Mike Joseph Jr. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Joseph; his siblings, Joan Ross-Garrett and Pat Joseph; his daughter, Stacey Milhorn (Dan); his daughter-in-law, Kerry Joseph; his step-children, Jessica and Jacob Lawrence; his beloved grandchildren, Jacob, Hannah, and Leah Milhorn, and Michael Joseph; and his great-granddaughter, Ava Milhorn.

A celebration of Mike's life will be held on Saturday, June 20th from 2-5 P.M. It will be an open house at 4640 Maynard Road, Delaware, Ohio 43015. Memories will be shared by those who knew Mike beginning at 3 P.M. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Pathway to the Son at Liberty Presbyterian Church.

Condolences may be left at: www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com.