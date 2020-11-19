LUCASVILLE-William "Bill" Ronald Justice, 79, unexpectedly returned to his heavenly home on November 17, 2020. Mr. Justice passed away at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Bill was born to the late Randal, and Alma Justice, in Columbiana, Ohio on June 2, 1941. He was a devoted husband, a loving father, and a beloved grandfather, Bill's smile, devotion, and sense of humor will be missed, but always remembered by any, and all he came in contact with during his life.

Immersed in the Christian Community, Bill was a longtime member of the Evangel Temple Assembly of God Church in Portsmouth, Ohio where he was the music director for many years, as well as member of The Gideon's International. He devoted most of his life spreading the love, and faith of his Christian beliefs. Bill graduated from Youngstown St. University and Dana School of Music receiving his Bachelor of Science in Music and his Masters in Education. Bill retired as a well-loved Music teacher and assistant Band Director at Northwest High School for 25 years, known as "Mr. J" to the many young lives he enlightened.

Bill was blessed with a loving family. He married Linda McCormack, on August 31st, 1963, who he loved and cherished for all their 57 years together. Bill helped raise his four children with patience, discipline, love, and humility. He taught them faith, hope, and love, with the greatest being love. From the very beginning, he dedicated his children to God and encouraged them to explore the beauty of the gospels, and the love of God, and each other.

Bill was an educator at heart. He was kind and soft-spoken, and always made time to answer a question, or be there for you and your problems, no matter how small. He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator. He taught everyone he met to be happy with who you are, and what you have. He was the true definition of a Man of God.

Bill is survived by his wife, Linda; his son Bruce (Angie); his daughters, Jill Riggs (Joshua) and Tracy (Brad) Uhl, his grandchildren, Jessica Jones, Justin Jones, Benjamin Justice, Zachary Uhl, Mandi Parshall (Michael), Tiffani (Paul) Warner, Brittney Justice, Nikolas Justice, Chloe Riggs, Logan Riggs, Hollie Riggs, and two great-grandchildren; his brother, Jerry (Candy) Justice; and his sister Marilyn Stillwell.

He was preceded in death by his parents Randal and Alma Blosser Justice; and his daughter, Patricia "Trish" Jones.

Graveside services will be conducted at noon, Monday, November 23, 2020 in Scioto Burial Park with Pastor David Smith officiating. Friends may call 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.

The family graciously asks, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Gideon's International, or The Evangel Temple Assembly of God Church via Pastor David Smith, 802 Gay St. Portsmouth, Oh 45662.