CHILLICOTHE-William Joseph Kelley, 49, of Chillicothe, died unexpectedly 2:02 am, October 23, 2020.

He was born January 2, 1971 in Portsmouth, OH to Bruce W. Kelley and Doris J. Thornton Adams (David B. Hanzel), who survive. On October 22, 2020 he married Jodi R. Hice Kelley, who survives. In addition to his parents and wife, survivors include three children, Lucas C. Maple, Kentucky, Reece T. Kelley, Newark, and Payton "Knute" Mead, Chillicothe; and siblings, O'Brien Kelley, New York, NY and Shannon Kelley, Powell, OH. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold W. Kelley, Ruth I. Kelley and Tressie G. Thornton.

Mr. Kelley was a US Navy veteran and was employed in the Food Service Department at the VA Medical Center-Chillicothe. He was an avid Notre Dame football fan and an alumni and lifelong fan of the Mighty Minford Falcons. He also loved bug hunting with Payton.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Remarks will be delivered by Joe's uncle, Merit Smith. Military graveside services, conducted by the US Navy, will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery's Soldier Square. Friends may call one hour prior to the funeral at Haller's on Tuesday. The family will also host a celebration of Joe's life at home in Portsmouth on Tuesday following the services from 4:00-6:00. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Haller Funeral Home, 1661 Western Ave., Chillicothe, OH 45601, to help with final expenses. His online memorial register and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.