1/2
William Kelley
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CHILLICOTHE-William Joseph Kelley, 49, of Chillicothe, died unexpectedly 2:02 am, October 23, 2020.

He was born January 2, 1971 in Portsmouth, OH to Bruce W. Kelley and Doris J. Thornton Adams (David B. Hanzel), who survive. On October 22, 2020 he married Jodi R. Hice Kelley, who survives. In addition to his parents and wife, survivors include three children, Lucas C. Maple, Kentucky, Reece T. Kelley, Newark, and Payton "Knute" Mead, Chillicothe; and siblings, O'Brien Kelley, New York, NY and Shannon Kelley, Powell, OH. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold W. Kelley, Ruth I. Kelley and Tressie G. Thornton.

Mr. Kelley was a US Navy veteran and was employed in the Food Service Department at the VA Medical Center-Chillicothe. He was an avid Notre Dame football fan and an alumni and lifelong fan of the Mighty Minford Falcons. He also loved bug hunting with Payton.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Remarks will be delivered by Joe's uncle, Merit Smith. Military graveside services, conducted by the US Navy, will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery's Soldier Square. Friends may call one hour prior to the funeral at Haller's on Tuesday. The family will also host a celebration of Joe's life at home in Portsmouth on Tuesday following the services from 4:00-6:00. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Haller Funeral Home, 1661 Western Ave., Chillicothe, OH 45601, to help with final expenses. His online memorial register and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 26, 2020
Doris, Bruce, O'Brien, Shannon, Leslie, and Jodi
My condolences to you all- may memories of Joe's laughter and zeal for life comfort you.
Amy Wooten Larmour
Amy Larmour
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved