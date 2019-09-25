FORT MYERS — William H. Medley, 82, passed away Sunday, February 18, 2018 at the Cleveland Clinic after a brief illness.

Bill was born on May 31, 1935 in Portsmouth, OH to the late Dennie E. and Louella (Lowe) Medley.

Bill graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1953 and then entered the US Marines. He was proud to serve his country and the Marines. Bill retired as Chief of the Portsmouth Fire Department in 1987. He was a member of the All Saints Episcopal Church in Portsmouth, the American Legion and the Portsmouth Aurora Lodge 32nd Degree Masons. In his spare time, he enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles and spending time with his family. Bill was a wonderful father, and an amazing grandfather. He loved his family above all else.

Bill is survived by his wife of 58 years Patricia Anne (Bryan) Medley. He is also survived by his daughter, Anne Maria (John) McCoy of Springfield, OH; son, William Douglas (Cathy) of Clyde, OH; grandchildren, John "Jay" and Emma Anne McCoy and Amanda Marie and Alexander Douglas Medley; great-granddaughter, Cadence McCoy; sister, Shirley (Jack) Baer of Galion, OH and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at All Saints Episcopal Church in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Those wishing to contribute to Bill's memory may do so to St. Jude Children's' Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place., Memphis, TN 38105.