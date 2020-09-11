William Ogg

PORTSMOUTH-William Lynn "Bill" Ogg, 83, a lifelong resident of Scioto County, passed away on September 10, 2020. He was born in North Moreland on May 17, 1937 to the late Charles K. and Christine Ogg.

He was a graduate of Portsmouth East High School (1955) where he excelled in academics and athletics.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Janice Ogg nee Faine and their three children: Julie Lynne (Michael) Hughes, William K. (Melanie) Ogg, and Shana (Max) Warner; eight grandchildren: Amy Hughes, Beth (Kevin) Monroe, Abby Hughes, Brooke (Terrell) Allen, Summer (Josh) Logan, Jack Warner, Sadie Warner and Peter William Warner; and seven great grandchildren: Gage Hughes, Ryan Monroe, Hannah Lynne Hughes, Hayven Carter, Sienna Allen, Salem Allen and C.J. Allen. Also survived by three sisters: Nancy (Mike) Lehn, Sue Bell and Deborah Stiltner.

Preceding him in death were brothers Charles K. Ogg Jr., Anthony "Tony" Ogg, and sisters Sarah "Sally" Campbell, Sandra Ogg & Patricia Rader.

Bill was a proud member of the Brick Mason Department at Empire Detroit Steel. He also served the community as Portsmouth City Council Member, Mayor, three term Scioto County Commissioner, and four term member of the Ohio House of Representatives.

He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed golfing, reading, hunting, spending time with family and friends, and giving back to his community.

He was a member of the Scioto County Democratic Hall of Fame and a member of the Aurora Lodge #48 F&AM.

A service will be held for the family only on Sunday, September 13th, at Berean Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Mann officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the American Heart Association or the Portsmouth Public Library.

Arrangements are under the direction of the BRANT FUNERAL SERVICE IN SCIOTOVILLE.

Condolences made be made to www.brantfuneralservice.com.