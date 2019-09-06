LUCASVILLE — William E. "Bill" Ramey, 84, of Lucasville, died Wednesday, September 6, 2019, at home. He was born January 20, 1935, in West Portsmouth, a son of the late Drew and Dorothy Aeh Ramey. He was a self-employed lifelong painter and was co-owner of Brown and Ramey Painting. He was a member of Candy Run Wesleyan Tabernacle and had a great love for his church, family, hunting and fishing, collecting Indian artifacts, the flea market and his wife's cooking.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Joyce Gilliam Ramey, whom he married June 8, 1956, in Portsmouth; three sons, Michael (Elissa) Ramey, of Portsmouth; Paul "Rick" (Rita) Ramey, of South Shore; David (Tammy) Ramey, of Wheelersburg; two daughters, Crystal (Jeffrey) Craft, of Portsmouth; Debra (Kent) Park, of Waverly; one brother, Ronald (Juanita) Ramey, of Seymoor, Tenn; three sisters, Marcelline Mahan of Richmond, Ky; Donna (Lowell) Lykins, of Canal Winchester, Oh; Cinda (Robert) Thompson, of Ava, Miss; a sister in law, Janet Ramey; seven grandsons, Andy (Rachel); Paul Richard; Eric, Nathan and Ryan Ramey; Kyle (Callie) and Klay (Jordan) Park; two granddaughters, Christy Ramey and Michelle (Randy) Meldau; eleven great-grandchildren, Shelby, Dylan, Karissa, Abby, Austin, Drew, Emilee, Jacob, Jordan, Emily, Kayden and two great-great-granddaughters, Ellie and Remi.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Alicia Craft, and one brother, James Ramey.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Candy Run Wesleyan Tabernacle, with Rev. Robert Thompson, Jr, Rev. Grace Bloomfield and Rev. Harold Cox officiating, with interment at Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the church Tuesday from 6-8 P.M. and one hour prior to the service. Arrangements under the direction of the F.C. Daehler Mortuary. www.fcdaehlermortuary.com.