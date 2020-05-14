William Rowe
MINFORD - William Doug Rowe, 55, of Minford passed away Monday, May 12, 2020 at SOMC ER in Portsmouth. Born December 10, 1964 in Scioto County, a son of the late George and Wanda Cyrus Rowe, he was a graduate of Valley High School and an auto mechanic. He is survived by his wife, Anna Rowe; three sons, Cory Rowe, Robert Coleman, Derek Coleman; one daughter, Ashley (Tim) Schilling; ten grandchildren, Reagan Schilling, Haiden Schilling, Rylee Rowe, Emma Coleman, Serinetee Coleman, Gage Coleman, Breah Coleman, Grayson Coleman, Jax Coleman, Aurora Coleman, and two brothers, Mike Rowe and Tim Rowe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Woody Rowe and one sister, Elberta Rowe in infancy. Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Lucasville Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the funeral home to offset funeral expenses. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.

Published in The Daily Times from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Lucasville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH 45653-0152
(740 820-2331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
