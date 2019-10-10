SOUTH SHORE —William "Pete" Wells, 80, of South Shore, KY passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Bridgeport Nursing and Rehab in Portsmouth, OH. He was born July 11, 1939 in South Shore, KY a son of the late William and Minnie Adkins Wells.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by one son, Virgil Sexton; two daughters Judy Wells and Freda Hardin; two brothers, Russell Wells and Lacy Wells; five sisters, Stacey Hamilton, Eva Rhoden, Emmagean Wireman, Rossella Brock and Ossie Mae Wells.

Surviving are his wife Martha Craft Sexton Wells; two daughters Shirley Dowdy of South Shore, KY and Dreama Colf of FL; two sons, Sonny Wells of South Shore, KY and Art Sexton of Quincy, KY; four brothers, Robert Wells, Donald Wells, Larry Wells all of South Shore, KY and Harry Wells of AZ; one sister Clara Stevenson of Greenup, KY; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2 P.M. Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore, KY with Pastor Ralph Wells officiating. Burial will follow in Siloam Cemetery in South Shore, KY. Visitation will be Sunday from 12 P.M. until the funeral hour at 2 P.M.

