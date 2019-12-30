PORTSMOUTH — William Talmadge Westbrook, 88, of Portsmouth, died December 23, 2019, at Rosemount Pavilion. He was born March 2, 1927, in Peason, Louisiana, a son of the late Van Leo Westbrook and Lois Mildred Weldon. He was a Civil Engineer and a member of Cornerstone United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Bette Dickey Westbrook. Per his wishes, private services have been held with Reverend Greg Carter officiating, with interment at Mound Cemetery. Please visit www.fcdaehlermortuary to leave online condolences.