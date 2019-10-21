PORTSMOUTH —William Wilburn, Jr., age 85, of Sanford, NC, formerly of Portsmouth, died Thursday, October 17th at his residence, with his family by his bedside. Born on June 5, 1934 in Scioto County, he was a son of the late William Wilburn, Sr. and Anna Bess Aldridge Wilburn and was an Army veteran.

Also preceding him in death was his wife, Gayle Price Wilburn; a brother, Carl and three sisters, Wanda, Betty and Delores.

Surviving are four sons, William H. "Bill" (Laurie) Willburn, Keith S. (Suzanne) Wilburn, Kevin B. (Donna) Wilburn and Terry K. (Holly) Wilburn; a brother, Donnie Wilburn; four grandchildren, Erin M. (Billy) Nunn, William R. Wilburn, Ryan (Ashley) Plymale, Kara (Jeremy) Burkholder and Devin Martin; eight great-grandchildren and his companion, Joann Yuenger.

A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23rd, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Gary Dheel, officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by the James Dickey Post of the American Legion.

The flags on the avenue, along with U.S. Army flag, will fly in honor of our proud veeran, William Wilburn. The family will receive guests at Brant's from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.