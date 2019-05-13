WILLIAM "BILL" DAVID WRIGHT

SCIOTOVILLE — William "Bill" David Wright, 74, of Sciotoville passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at King's Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, KY. Bill was born July 4, 1944 in New Boston, OH to the late Bruce and Verna Barrett Wright. Bill was employed with Norfolk Southern Railway for 37 years as an electrician and was a member of IBEW 1179 Union. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Russell and Paul Wright and two sisters, Carol Rice and Mary Evans. Bill is survived by his wife, Pam Moore Wright, whom he married April 27, 1982 in Wheelersburg. Also surviving is a son, Monty Wright; three daughters, Alecia (Joseph) Gulley, Amanda (Ivan) Aguilar-Wright and Cheryl Wright all of Sciotoville; three sisters, Joann Hager of Pomona, CA, Joyce White of New Boston and Judy Tolbert of Auburn, AL and two grandsons, Alexander Aguilar-Wright and Cruz Aguilar-Wright.

Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg is in charge of arrangements. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.