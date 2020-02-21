Williard McFarland (1935 - 2020)
Service Information
Melcher Funeral Home
1417 Offnere St
Portsmouth, OH
45662
(740)-353-2808
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Melcher Funeral Home
1417 Offnere St
Portsmouth, OH 45662
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:30 PM
Melcher Funeral Home
1417 Offnere St
Portsmouth, OH 45662
View Map
Obituary
PORTSMOUTH-Willard L. McFarland, 84, of Portsmouth, died Thursday, February 20, 2020 in New Carlisle, Ohio. He was born December 9, 1935 in Portsmouth, to the late Marshall and Nancy Logan McFarland.

He was a Machinist for General Motors, was a member of the New Boston Eagles, and an avid golfer.

He is survived by his two children, Randy L McFarland (Linda) of Roanoke, VA and Carrie Lemaster of Dayton, 4 grandchildren; Brian McFarland (Angie), Brad McFarland (Samantha), Julie Flaute (Brad), and Christopher Lemaster, five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Willard was preceded in death by his wife, Mae Lemaster McFarland, five brothers and a sister.

Funeral services will be 12:30 P.M. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth, with Rev. Robert Temple and Pastor Charles Whisnant, officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg. A visitation for friends and family will be at the funeral home on Monday, starting at 10:30 A.M.
Published in The Daily Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
