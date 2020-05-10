LUCASVILLE — Willotta Jean Mathews, 56, of Lucasville, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at her residence. She was born August 24, 1963 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Foreman Haddox and Billie Jean Nichols. She was also preceded in death by her fiancé, Darrel Carter, January 2, 2019; and two brothers, Foreman Haddox and Calvin Haddox. Willotta is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Charlie) Jennice; one son, Jeremiah Cyrus of Beaver; 6 grandchildren; three brothers, Clifford Haddox and Dennis Haddox both of Portsmouth and Marsh Haddox of Muncie, Indiana; and one sister Naomi Jones of Lucasville. Due to current health restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.



