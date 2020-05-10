Willotta Mathews
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Willotta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LUCASVILLE — Willotta Jean Mathews, 56, of Lucasville, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at her residence. She was born August 24, 1963 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Foreman Haddox and Billie Jean Nichols. She was also preceded in death by her fiancé, Darrel Carter, January 2, 2019; and two brothers, Foreman Haddox and Calvin Haddox. Willotta is survived by her daughter, Cheryl (Charlie) Jennice; one son, Jeremiah Cyrus of Beaver; 6 grandchildren; three brothers, Clifford Haddox and Dennis Haddox both of Portsmouth and Marsh Haddox of Muncie, Indiana; and one sister Naomi Jones of Lucasville. Due to current health restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McKinley Funeral Home
10562 U.S. Route 23 N
Lucasville, OH 45648
(740) 259-2481
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved