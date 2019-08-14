WILMA JOANN SMITH-HUFFMAN

RARDEN — Wilma Joann Smith-Huffman, 83, of Rarden, Ohio passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice. She was born November 26, 1935 to the late James Milton Euton and Grace Matheny Euton.

On August 27, 1959 she was united in marriage to Oliver Hershel Smith who preceded her in death on August 14, 1987. In February 1991 she was united in marriage to Walter Wesley Huffman who preceded her in death on July 6, 2016.

She is survived by eight grandchildren; Latricia (Roger) Smith, Dustin (Lisa) Smith, Chelsea Workman, Chase Workman, Katie Williams, Alex Williams, Paula O'Bryant and Corey O'Bryant; three great grandchildren; Eric Perdue, Dylan Reno and Braxton Smith and one great great grandson Grayson Perdue; five brothers, John Euton, Tommy Euton, Ronnie Euton, Danny Euton and James Euton and four sisters; Almeda Buskirk, Mary "Polly" Brown, Cindy Vastine, and Irene Sturgell.

In addition to her parents and husband, Wilma was preceded in death by two sons, Dennis Smith and Rodney Smith; two daughters; Alice Ann Smith and Nancy O'Bryant; one brother Donald Euton.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Barry Penn officiating. Burial will follow in Harmon Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m until the time of service at the funeral home.

