WINFORD HAROLD RISNER

MINFORD — Winford Harold Risner, 87, of Minford, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at SOMC.

Born January 2, 1932 in Lacey, KY, a son of the late Garland and Carma (McGuire) Risner. He was a graduate of Minford High School Class of 1950, a Navy Veteran and attended Ohio University where he received a bachelor's degree and master's degree in Education. He taught math, chemistry, and physics at Minford, Reynoldsburg, South High Columbus, Heyl Avenue, New Boston, Notre Dame, and Shawnee State University.

Harold had a lot of interests including: bowling, farming, traveling, and was a proud member of the Democratic Party. He thoroughly enjoyed researching his family heritage and was very proud to be a member of the Magoffin County Historical Society.

Harold was known as someone who helped those who were less fortunate. He happily donated to numerous charities including cancer research, March of Dimes, Native American charities, NAACP and many others.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Bonita and brother Darrell. Harold is survived by four children, Katrina (Jerry) Ashworth, Karen (Dale) Brown, Jefferson (Barb) Risner, and Karla (Tim) Taulbee; six grandchildren, Tony (Kathy) Sparks, Steven Sparks, Randi (Aaron) Fenton, Rachel Brown, Abby Risner, and Danny Risner; three great grandchildren, Marty Sparks, Wade Fenton, and Waylon Fenton; six siblings, Delano (Connie) Risner, Kenneth Risner, Eugene (Janet) Risner, Sue (Ron) LeBrun, Bonnie Smith, and John (Debbie) Risner along with many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Paul McGuire officiating. A graveside committal service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at Bailey Chapel Cemetery in Pike County. Military graveside rites will be conducted by James Irwin Post No. 622 American Legion and William A. Baker Post No. 363. Friends may call at the funeral home from 4 to 7 p.m. prior to the service on Thursday. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.