WINIFRED J. "JEANNE" WALSH

DAYTON —Winifred J. "Jeanne" Walsh, 82 of Dayton formerly of Otway passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at after a brief illness. She was born January 8, 1937, in Otway to the late James E. and Edna C. (Simon) Walsh. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John S. Walsh and a sister, Patricia A. Baker.

Jeanne was a 1955 graduate of Notre Dame High School in Portsmouth and thereafter attended the Southern Ohio Business College. Jeanne's employment at Ohio Bell and AT&T spanned over forty years. She had a special love for her many nieces and nephews. Those who knew her will always remember a lifetime of love and support of animals, the education of young Native Americans, and an undying love for Notre Dame Football. All her life, Jeanne loved cats and at the end, had one at her side.

Jeanne is survived by a sister, Mary Ruth Falta, her twin brother, Joe (Patricia) Walsh both of Dayton, many nieces and nephews from the Carolinas to California.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church with Father David Glockner officiating and interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Saturday starting at 10:30 AM. The family will celebrate Jeanne's life with her Dayton friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to , The Society for the Improvement and Condition of Stray Animals, (SISCA), Kettering, Ohio and The Humane Society of Greater Dayton, Ohio. A Mercy Meal will be provided at the Holy Trinity Hall on Pond Creek, those not wishing to go to the cemetery may go directly to the Hall for the lunch. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth.