STOUT-Woodrow C. "Woody" Blevins, 80 of Stout died Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was born August 23, 1939 in Scioto County to the late Oscar and Eliza Fite Blevins. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jo Arlene Blevins, 2 brothers; Thomas B. and Robert R. Blevins, and a sister, Linda Blevins.

Woody is survived by his wife of 45 years, Joy Sue Holsinger Blevins whom he married February 6, 1975, 3 sons; Ronnie Denning, Greg Denning, and Jack Blevins, 4 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren, a sister, Susie Holsinger, along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Ricky Richmond officiating and interment in Stepp Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday starting at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.