WOODROW WILSON, JR.

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Woodrow Wilson, Jr., 77, of West Portsmouth, died Thursday, June 13, 2019, at SOMC ER. He was born May 17, 1942, in Booneville, Kentucky, a son of the late Woodrow Wilson, Sr. and Elizabeth Campbell Wilson. He was an Army Veteran and retired from Magnode Aluminum.

He is survived by his wife, Sondra Hall Wilson; two daughters, Jennifer Heil (Scott), of Eaton, Ohio and Julie McCarren (Scott), of Wilmington, Ohio; a stepson, Dusty Ramsey, of West Portsmouth; six sisters, Jo Smith (Glen), of Shepardsdville, Ky; Dorothy Addick, of Middletown, Ohio; Wanda McKenney (Jack), of Carlisle, Ohio; Polly Wilmot (Jack) of Middletown, Ohio; Ada Brandenburg (Conley) of Trenton, Ohio; Margaret Powers (Rick) of Middletown, Ohio and one granddaughter, Ella McCarren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Bob Wilson.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday, June 17, 2019, at the F.C. Daehler Mortuary, with Gary Howell officiating, with interment at Memorial Burial Park, with military graveside rites by the James Dickey Post 23 American Legion. Friends may call Sunday at the funeral home from 5-8 PM and one hour prior to the service.