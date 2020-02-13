PORTSMOUTH-Wynona Laura Brickey, 79 of Portsmouth, died Wednesday February 12, 2020 at SOMC Hospice after a long illness. She was born July 6, 1940 in Portsmouth to the late Nelson Preston Brickey Sr. and Laura Smith Brickey. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by 2 brothers; Willard Lake Brickey and Alva "Deek" Brickey, and a sister Mary Lou Turner.

She is survived by 2 sons; Arnold Brickey of McDermott, and Thomas (Valerie) Ruark of West Portsmouth. 2 daughters; Marina (Mark) VanKirk of Lucasville, and Relda Ruark of West Portsmouth. A brother Nelson Preston"Pret" Brickey Jr. of West Portsmouth, 2 sisters; Naomi Fife of Portsmouth, Iona Brickey of Chillicothe, 10 grandchildren; Nathan VanKirk, Mallary (Tom) Brower, Jessica (Michael) Schaeffer, Molly Blethen, Josie (Jordan) Pursley, Richard (MaKayla) Woten, Katherine Woten,Ethan Ruark, Buddy Perry, Isaac Ruark and 10 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 3:00PM Sunday February 16, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Mark Seevers officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday starting at 1:00PM. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to SOMC Hospice. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com