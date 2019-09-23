PORTSMOUTH — Wyvetta Mae Hicks, 89, died peacefully September 21, 2019 at Hill View Retirement Center, Health Care. She was born April 19, 1930, in Garrison, Kentucky, the daughter of Mary Rebecca and Homer Spradlin. Wyvetta's father died when she was 6 years old and Mary Rebecca married Finley Underwood who together raised Wyvetta in Garrison, Kentucky and in Portsmouth, Ohio. Wyvetta (Wy to her friends) graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1947 and also graduated from Portsmouth Beauty School in 1949. She married James Vernon Hicks Senior in 1950. Wyvetta will lovingly be remembered as her mother before her, by her "hands".

Wyvetta worked as a hair dresser in Portsmouth for over 40 years. She thoroughly enjoyed this profession and had many friends whom her "hands" creatively styled their hair for those 40 years. Wy was a member and avid participant of Bigelow Methodist, Franklin Methodist, and Cornerstone Methodist churches. She will be remembered by all those who knew her by the "hand"- made designs she contributed to the church fundraisers and Hill View fundraisers, including the many colorful scarves, purses and multiple items she lovingly created. Wy was also a member of the Portsmouth Area Garden Club as she was passionate about flowers, gardening and "Hand" made creative designs for Holiday displays.

Wyvetta is survived by her daughter, Debra Spurlock, son James Hicks, Jr and son in law, Dr. Steven Scurlock of Portsmouth Ohio. She is a grandmother to Bronwyn Scurlock, Brandon Scurlock (wife Janel) and Barrett Scurlock and Great Grandmother to Avery, Ayanna and Aislynn Breitigam, and Lauryn and Gwynn Scurlock.

There will be a memorial service at Hill View Retirement Center October 20 at 3PM in the Forrest Room. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent in her name to Hill View Retirement. Center, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662. Arrangements are under the direction of the F.C. Daehler Mortuary in Portsmouth. www.fcdaehlermortuary.com